Student turns up for school at polling station

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Electors turned up early at Donald Quarrie High School in Harbour View, St Andrew to cast their votes this morning.

One student turned up for classes, seemingly unaware that school was not in session. She boarded a bus about two minutes later, but not before being verbally abused by some voters.

In this St Andrew East Rural constituency, the Jamaica Labour Party's Juliet Holness faces the People's National Party's Joan Gordon-Webley.