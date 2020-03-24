Students' Loan Bureau to waive late fees, repayment of loans

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Students' Loan Bureau (SLB) will waive late fees for the next three months on loans that are currently in repayment and defer the repayment of all loans, both principal and interest for the same period.

Finance minister Dr Nigel Clarke made the announcement today in his closing budget statement in the House of Representatives.

“Payments due April, May and June, do not have to be repaid, but make sure you start back in July. This will not result in losses to the SLB, but the timing difference of payment will have a cash flow impact,” he said.

The reprieve forms part of the Government's measures to ameliorate the economic impact of the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic on Jamaicans.