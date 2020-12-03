Students, parents benefit from Flow's virtual online learning webinars

KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 170 parents and students from institutions across the island benefitted from Flow's annual Mission Week training webinars to help them better understand the various online learning platforms.

Flow's Mission Week was observed from November 16 to 20 this year.

“We're aware that many students and parents are challenged in their ability to navigate the required online learning space. We saw the need, particularly during this time, and therefore rolled out these online learning sessions which empowered them and will further their progress,” Director of Communications and Stakeholder Engagement at Flow, Kayon Mitchell said.

“Additionally, we were able to share with the students and parents some safety tips to promote their responsible use of online technology,” she continued.

The company said the participating institutions were Mountain View Primary, Mona Heights Primary, New Providence Primary, Louise Bennett-Coverly Primary, St Andrew Primary and St Albans Primary in the Corporate Area. Other participating institutions were Servite Primary in St Ann, Sandy Bay Primary in Westmoreland, Balaclava Primary in St Elizabeth, Barracks Road Primary and Corinaldi Primary in St James, Aintree Basic School and the Tower of Praise Ministries in St Catherine.

Davia Samms-England, a teacher at Barracks Road Primary, who participated in one of the webinars, was very grateful for the content shared with the students.

“I found it very informative, fun, interactive and presented at the children's level. I really liked the part where the children were exposed to tips on how to be safe online as this will benefit them as they continue to use the various online sites,” she said.

Cecelia Robinson, a parent and president of the St Richards Primary Parent Teachers Association was equally appreciative of the sessions.

“The use of videos kept the children engaged and helped to enhance their learning experience. I'm particularly happy because there are some parents who get frustrated because of the challenges they have in understanding the online learning platforms. The instructor was also easy to work with and I wish the sessions would continue,” she added.

Mission Week is a company-wide project led by Flow's parent company, Liberty Latin America.