Students, teachers pay tribute to slain Vauxhall teacher
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Past students, teachers and school officials this morning heeded the call to wear black in solidarity for the brutal slaying of Vauxhall High School teacher Carl Samuels, who was killed on the compound on Saturday.
Minutes before devotion started, teachers who were visiting the compound for the first time since the brutal attack hugged each other as they fought hard to hold back tears.
Samuels, 36, was reportedly attacked by two gunmen on Saturday evening as he gathered material from his car and was in the process of closing the school compound, located in East Kingston.
The teacher, who was reported to be a licensed firearm holder, managed to take out one of his attackers. He, however, died on the way to hospital. He was the husband of one of the vice-principals at the school.
Racquel Porter
