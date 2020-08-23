Students benefit from over $18m spent on tablets, laptops for back to school support

KINGSTON, Jamaica — New Fortress Energy will be providing hundreds of students with tablets and laptops as part of its back to school education programme in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

Students were given 16GB Fire 7 tablets, while students studying engineering at the university level and who are scholarship recipients of the company will receive Lenovo laptops, the company said.

The company said it increased its annual back to school support from $10 million to over $18 million to help allay some fears of parents struggling due to the COVID-19 economic impact.

In addition, the company noted that students in remote communities across the island have received Samsung Galaxy tablets with SIM cards through donation to the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology's 'Tablets in Schools' initiative.

Verona Carter, VP, Public Affairs at New Fortress Energy, said; “Education is a big focus for our founder and CEO Wes Edens, who believes that every child should have access to education. We also understand that this continues to be an incredibly challenging time for many families with parents either having lost their jobs or they have been furloughed, or had to take a pay cut. We are therefore thrilled to be able to provide this level of support to help ease the burden for some parents during this COVID pandemic.”

“These are our future leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators and we remain steadfast in our commitment to helping these high performing students reach their fullest potential regardless of their social situation,” she continued.

The company noted further that approximately 800 students across Clarendon, St Catherine and St James, where the company operates its LNG plants, received backpacks with notebooks, pens and pencils plus vouchers valued at $10,000 each to purchase uniforms and other school supplies.

Over fifty students also received bursaries valued at $50,000 each to cover tuition and external examinations, it added.

The energy company said it also donated hand sanitizers and temperature checks to the schools during the distribution sessions, as well as reusable masks to the close to 850 students.