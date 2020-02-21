Students brawl at Pembroke Hall

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Almost a week after the ruling that the Pembroke Hall High School teacher who was seen in a video last year threatening a student would keep her job, the institution is back in the spotlight.

This time it was a brawl involving two students, and a teacher in the middle who tried to stop the fight, but ended up fleeing when the students began throwing furniture at each other.

An OBSERVER ONLINE source at the St Andrew school confirmed that the 30-second video that has been circulating on social media was captured on Tuesday.

Racquel Porter