Students out early for school today

KINGSTON, Jamaica — With 129 schools cleared for face-to-face teaching this morning, the young ones from Citizen's Advice Bureau/RJR Basic School on Beechwood Avenue in St Andrew were out early with their masks on as they entered the premises.

The pupils and their parents were subjected to temperature checks and hand sanitisation before they were allowed to enter the school yard.

In an address to the nation yesterday, Education Minister Fayval Williams noted that following the October to December 2020 pilot programme in some schools, for the new term, 129 schools have been approved for face-to-face teaching and learning.

According to Williams, these schools have been allowed a two-week period from January 4 to 18 to fine-tune their preparations for schooling.

The minister added that the focus for this term is the preparation of children for their exit exams - Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC), City & Guilds, Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), National Council on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (NCTVET), and the Primary Exit Profile.