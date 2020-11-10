Students turn out for face-to-face classes

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— Principal of Mile Gully Primary School in northwestern Manchester, Heiley Salabie-Knight, says the majority of students in grades five and six turned up for face-to-face classes today.

The school is one of 16 which resumed face-to-face classes today as part of the Ministry of Education's pilot programme to reopen schools.

Another institution, Yallahs High School in St Thomas, had to delay reopening due to flooding caused by recent heavy rains.

Salabie-Knight said that the school is a controlled environment as students are being supervised.

Meanwhile, only 12 students turned up for classes today at Devon Primary School, in also northeastern Manchester.