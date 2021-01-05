Students urged to follow COVID-19 protocols
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Secondary Students' Council (NSSC) is urging students to comply with COVID-19 protocols and be vigilant and responsible during their interactions as some schools resume face-to-face teaching.
The organisation's call comes as 129 have been cleared by the Ministry of Ministry of Education, Youth and Information (MoEYI) to resume physical classes.
In a statement today the NSSC said “notwithstanding the challenges faced last term, it is paramount that, as students, we reflect on the previous term and seek ways to improve our educational practices.
The NSSC urged students to follow the following guidelines;
· Sanitize all personal belongings (before and upon return from school)
· Sanitize desks and seating areas before use
· Take and utilize only personal school supplies and refreshments
· Ensure to travel with sanitizer, soap and disposable hand towels
· No loitering after school. Head straight home
· Wear a mask and to maintain social distancing when utilizing public transport
The student-led group also recommended that the MoEYI publish a student-friendly version of the official protocols to be observed utilizing audiovisuals, paying special attention to tips and best practices when utilizing public transportation.
The group commended the ministry for its efforts to date to ensure “every student receives an education, particularly the plans to implement the Mobile Student Support Initiative inclusive of extra classes as well as the Learning Kit Challenger and Learning Kit Motivator.”
“We recommend that current and past students, versed within a particular subject area, be engaged in assisting with the learning needs of the students taking advantage of this initiative. These, we believe, are crucial in the remedial intervention efforts of ensuring that no child is left behind,” it said.
