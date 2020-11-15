Sub-machine, homemade guns seized in St Thomas

ST THOMAS, Jamaica — The Morant Bay police seized two firearms and arrested one man in an operation in Stewart Field, Seaforth in St Thomas yesterday.

According to police reports, a team of officers was following up on investigative leads when they searched a home in the community. During the search, an Intratec sub-machine gun, a homemade gun and one 12-gauge round of ammunition were seized, the police said.

The incident occurred around 5:30 pm.

The police said the occupant of the house was arrested but his identity is being withheld.