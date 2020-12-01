Sub-machine gun seized in Clarendon

CLARENDON, Jamaica— The police today seized a sub-machine gun during an operation in Sutton district, Chapleton in Clarendon. Lawmen said that about 4:50 pm, officers were conducting an operation in the area during which a premises was searched. The police discovered the firearm in a chicken coop on the premises. No arrest was made in relation to the seizure.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT