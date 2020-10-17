Sub-machine gun seized in St Catherine

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The police seized a sub-machine gun during a joint operation with the military on St Johns Road, Spanish Town in St Catherine yesterday.

The police said that about 11:30 pm, while on operation in the area, a group of men ran while they approached.

No arrests were made but it was later discovered that the men left the firearm and two rounds of ammunition behind, the police said.

They said the make of the gun has not been ascertained.