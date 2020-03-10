Sumfest takes COVID-19 precautions

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Reggae Sumfest, the island's premier music festival, is taking precautions in light of the international threat from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), and confirmation of the first case here in Jamaica.

Joe Bogdanovich, CEO of DownSound Records, the producers of the festival, has outlined a number of steps his organisation will take during the July 12-18 event.

In a statement, he noted that given that the virus is a legitimate health scare, steps will have to be taken to ensure the safety of patrons.

"We will be ensuring that hand soap and paper towels are constantly stocked in the washrooms and available to all vendors. We will be installing hand sanitizer stations at entrances and key points throughout the venue. [We will have] a health hub with sanitizer and alcohol wipes, [and] a nurse who can take digital temperatures quickly, as well as attend to minor scrapes and cuts. If a person isn't well they will be taken to our on-site medical team. We are requiring that all vendors and booth holders have hand sanitizer and/or alcohol wipes for their patrons throughout the night," he noted.