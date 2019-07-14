UPDATE: Sunshine Girls lose 52-55 to South Africa
LIVERPOOL, England — Jamaica's Sunshine Girls lost 52-55 to South Africa on Sunday in the Netball World Cup Group C match inside M&S Bank Arena.
Jamaica's goal shooter Jhaniele Fowler struck 38 goals from 39 attempts, while her South Africa counterpart Lenize Potgieter counted 36 goals from 39 tries.
The energetic Proteas, ranked fifth in the world, raced into a 16-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.
They built on that advantage against the number two-ranked Sunshine Girls to stay ahead 32-21 at the half.
The Jamaicans fought back to trail 38-42 entering the fourth and final quarter but the South Africans did just enough to hold on.
Teams:
Jamaica—Jhaniele Fowler, Shanice Beckford, Khadijah Williams, Adean Thomas, Jodi-Ann Ward, Vangelee Williams, Shamera Sterling
Subs: Romelda Aiken, Kadie-Ann Dehaney, Nicole Dixon, Stacian Facey, Rebekah Robinson
South Africa—Lenize Potgieter, Maryka Holtzhausen, Bongiwe Msomi, Erin Burger, Shadine Van Der Merwe, Karla Pretorius, Phumza Maweni.
Subs: Sigrid Burger, Izette Griesel, Chawane Khanyisa, Renske Stoltz, Zanele Vimbela
—Sanjay Myers
