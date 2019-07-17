Netball World Cup: Sunshine Girls take 32-21 half-time lead vs Scotland
LIVERPOOL, England — Jamaica's Sunshine Girls lead Scotland 32-21 at half time of their Netball World Cup match at M&S Bank Arena on Wednesday.
Sunshine Girls, who have virtually been eliminated from a podium finish, were behind 13-14 at the end of the first quarter.
But they upped the tempo across all three thirds of the court in the second quarter to pull level and ease away from the Scottish Thistles by the half-time break.
Jamaica — Jhaniele Fowler, Shanice Beckford, Khadijah Williams, Nicole Dixon, Vangelee Williams, Stacian Facey, Shamera Sterling.
Subs: Romelda Aiken, Kadie-Ann Dehaney, Rebekah Robinson, Adean Thomas, Jodi-Ann Ward
Scotland — Emma Barrie, Lynsey Gallagher, Nicola McCleery, Claire Maxwell, Kelly Boyle, Emily Nicholl, Hayley Mulheron
Subs: Ella Gibbons, Bethan Goodwin, Sarah MacPhail, Niamh McCall, Lauren Tait
Sanjay Myers
