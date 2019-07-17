Netball World Cup: Sunshine Girls thrash Scotland 67-36

LIVERPOOL, England — Jamaica's Sunshine Girls thrashed Scotland 67-36 in their Netball World Cup match at M&S Bank Arena on Wednesday.

For Jamaica, goal shooter Jhaniele Fowler hit 45 goals from 48 attempts, while Romelda Aiken was 13 from 16.

Goal shooter Emma Barrie led Scotland with 19 from 22 tries, while Lynsey Gallagher scored all her 11 shots.

The Sunshine Girls, who have been eliminated from a podium finish, were behind 13-14 at the end of the first quarter.

But they upped the tempo across all three thirds of the court to pull level in the second quarter, before easing into a 32-21 lead over the Scottish Thistles by the half-time break.

The Jamaicans held a 50-26 advantage at the end of the third quarter, and cruised to victory from there.

Jamaica — Jhaniele Fowler, Shanice Beckford, Khadijah Williams, Nicole Dixon, Vangelee Williams, Stacian Facey, Shamera Sterling.

Subs: Romelda Aiken, Kadie-Ann Dehaney, Rebekah Robinson, Adean Thomas, Jodi-Ann Ward

Scotland — Emma Barrie, Lynsey Gallagher, Nicola McCleery, Claire Maxwell, Kelly Boyle, Emily Nicholl, Hayley Mulheron

Subs: Ella Gibbons, Bethan Goodwin, Sarah MacPhail, Niamh McCall, Lauren Tait

Sanjay Myers