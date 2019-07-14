Sunshine Girls trail South Africa 21-32 at the half

LIVERPOOL, England — Jamaica's Sunshine Girls trail South Africa 21-32 at half time on Sunday in the Netball World Cup Group C match inside M&S Bank Arena.

The energetic Proteas, ranked fifth in the world, jumped out fast, racing into a 12-5 lead before taking the first quarter 16-9.

They built on that advantage against the number two-ranked Sunshine Girls in the second quarter to secure a handy first-half lead.

Teams:

Jamaica—Jhaniele Fowler, Shanice Beckford, Khadijah Williams, Adean Thomas, Jodi-Ann Ward, Vangelee Williams, Shamera Sterling

Subs: Romelda Aiken, Kadie-Ann Dehaney, Nicole Dixon, Stacian Facey, Rebekah Robinson

South Africa—Lenize Potgieter, Maryka Holtzhausen, Bongiwe Msomi, Erin Burger, Shadine Van Der Merwe, Karla Pretorius, Phumza Maweni.

Subs: Sigrid Burger, Izette Griesel, Chawane Khanyisa, Renske Stoltz, Zanele Vimbela

