Super lotto $152.4m winner 'comes forward'

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Thirteen days into the New Year, E Byfield came forward as the last Super Lotto winner of the decade claiming the $152.4 million that was won from a $200 ticket.

The winning numbers were 5, 6, 7, 19, 20 and super ball 4 with the golden ticket purchased on New Year's Eve, last year at JJ Mobile Phone & Company in Spanish Town, St. Catherine, Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) has reported.

According to SVL, E Byfield said that the numbers were chosen by a good friend who came up with the winning set randomly then sent them to him after he asked for a lucky suggestion.

Asked why he continued to play Super Lotto, Byfield responded, “to win! Mi always believe seh mi ago win. Mi mus catch a draw one day.”

Byfield said it was his friend who happened to check the results App on New Year's Day and contacted him right away after finding out that the numbers had in fact hit the jackpot.

“Mi jus tek up the ticket and look pon it. Mi jus try fi stay calm, just calm,” he was reported as saying.

He explained that his ultimate dream is to purchase a house and to invest in business ventures, and with his newfound fortune, he hopes to make these dreams a reality.

Meanwhile, SVL Vice President of Marketing, Communications and Sponsorships, Gail Abrahams, expressed her excitement for the winner.

“We are overjoyed that the last Super Lotto winner for 2019 ended the year on a perfect note. As one of two major jackpot winners, E Byfield will now realize his dreams and become a member of the millionaire club. This is what Supreme Ventures is about “making winners every day,” she noted.