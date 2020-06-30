Superintendent Clunis passes

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Superintendent of Police Leon Clunis has died.

The senior policeman was injured in a shootout with gunmen on the outskirts of Spanish Town two weeks ago, and had been in hospital since.

Family members and members of the police high command were at the hospital this afternoon.

Reports are that Clunis was in good spirits yesterday, but suddenly deteriorated today.

This afternoon, in his Sectoral presentation which he dedicated to the "hardworking, devoted and uncompromising members of Jamaica’s security forces", Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang paused to give his condolences to the family and friends of Superintendent Clunis.

“He was a good man, a fine officer. We have lost three very fine Jamaicans,” Dr Chang said.

And People's National Party Shadow Minister of National Security, Fitz Jackson, also expressed condolences to Superintendent Clunis’ family.

On June 12, an 11-member team led by Superintendent Clunis went to a location in Horizon Park, Spanish Town after the police received information that there were gunmen with high powered weapons at the residence. There was a gun fight and four policemen were shot. Two of the officers — Detective Corporal Dane Biggs and Constable Decardo Hylton — died in that operation, while Clunis and another officer were admitted to hospital.

