Superintendent Leon Clunis, colleague now stable

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Superintendent Leon Clunis, and his colleague officer, who were shot and injured in this morning's attack in Spanish Town, St Catherine, are now in stable condition at hospital.

Two police officers were killed in the incident.

According to the police, an 11-member team led by Clunis, acting on intelligence, went to a location in the Horizon Park housing scheme and was conducting a search when the incident happened.

“We had information that there were some gunmen with high powered weapons at the residence and so the team responded. There was a fire fight and four of our members were shot, of which two succumbed to their injuries,” Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson said this morning.