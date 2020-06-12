UPDATE: Superintendent Leon Clunis one of two officers undergoing treatment

KINGSTON, Jamaica — OBSERVER ONLINE can confirm that Superintendent Leon Clunis was one of the police officers injured in this morning's attack.

According to several police sources, Clunis is now undergoing surgery. The other injured officer is also being treated.

A team of officers, led by Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, is currently on scene in Horizon Park, St Catherine, where the officers were shot.

OBSERVER ONLINE was also told that the response team that went to the assistance of the team under attack was in an accident where their vehicle overturned. They are undergoing treatment as well.



