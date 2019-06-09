Support for plastic ban remains high — NEPA
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Chief Executive Officer of the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA), Peter Knight, says public acceptance and support for the Government's ban on single use plastic bags, straws and polystyrene (styrofoam), remains high.
“The acceptance has been great. We have seen remarkable behaviour and attitude changes among members of the population,” he said, while addressing the 'Let's Talk Environment and Planning' panel discussion at the Knutsford Court Hotel in New Kingston on June 5.
Knight noted that the public has been kept informed about the policy through public education and sensitisation sessions in communities across the island.
“Our teams have been in the field and we have done publications,” he added.
Knight said the policy has also received rave reviews worldwide.
“Just last week, the Miami Herald had a very thoughtful article on the Government's policy action. The policy is well received and by our calculations, we would say the policy has a 95 per cent support among the population but also from the wider Caribbean and worldwide,” he said.
Knight lauded all the agencies that have been instrumental in the enforcement of the ban, particularly the Jamaica Customs Agency.
He said the support from the agency has been excellent in preventing the banned products from entering the country.
The forum and panel discussion, held on World Environment Day, was part of activities in observation of National Environmental Awareness Week from June 1-5 under the theme: 'A Better Environment Equals a Better Life, Do the Right Thing.'
The ban, imposed by the Government on January 1, 2019, also covers the importation, manufacture and distribution of the plastic materials.
The bags banned are those commonly referred to as 'scandal bags' and others with dimensions of 24 inches by 24 inches or less.
NEPA has been charged with the implementation of the policy.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy