Support local entrepreneurs in commemorating World Entrepreneurs' Day – Industry Ministry

KINGSTON, Jamaica —The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries is today, August 21, encouraging the public to buy at least one item from a local entrepreneur or support a small business, in commemorating World Entrepreneurs' Day.

According to the ministry, every year August 21 is celebrated as World Entrepreneurs' Day, the purpose of which is to create awareness for entrepreneurship, innovation and leadership throughout the world.

“In a modern society, the simultaneous developments of entrepreneurship and human skills have become catalysts for a country to achieve economic and social advancement. The MSME [micro, small and medium enterprise] sector is a nursery for entrepreneurship, often driven by individual creativity and innovation,” the ministry said in a statement.

The celebration in Jamaica is reportedly aimed at imparting further momentum to the thrust laid by the Government on entrepreneurship and small business development and to utilise the opportunity to encourage more youth to become entrepreneurs and job creators, the ministry said.

The ministry added that it recognises that MSMEs continue to lack general proprietary skills, which hamper their development and growth.

“The vision is to shift the paradigm from merely “buying and selling” and necessity driven entrepreneurship to productive businesses, build from a recognised opportunity, that can contribute measurably to growing the economy.

“The ministry's thrust regarding entrepreneurship, as demonstrated in the MSME & Entrepreneurship Policy (2018), is looking towards expanding the inclusion of entrepreneurship and business management in the curricula of institutions, pursuing and supporting youth entrepreneurship programmes, partnering with stakeholder groups to promote entrepreneurship nationally for wealth creation and economic growth, promoting the development of incubators and accelerators to assist start-ups and promote creativity and innovation within MSME operations to achieve competitive advantage.”