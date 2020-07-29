Support to MPs for production incentive and drought mitigation
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries says it continues to give priority focus to strategic priorities and projects in support of COVID 19 recovery efforts, navigating the way forward and charting the course for sustainable productivity and food security.
The ministry says it continues to give focus to the production incentive programme as well as drought mitigation and climate management efforts aimed at boosting the capacity of small farmers to achieve greater productivity.
Consistent with this drive, $50 million will be made available to support the production incentive and drought mitigation/climate mitigation programmes in each constituency.
This was revealed by Leslie Campbell, Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, on behalf of Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Audley Shaw in the House yesterday.
“In this regard, a total of $35 million is being made available to the Members of Parliament (MPs), and we are pleased to issue each MP with their letters representing an allocation of approximately $555,000 per constituency,” Campbell said.
“This allocation is retrievable through the Rural Agricultural Development Agency (RADA), and contact should be made with the respective RADA parish managers for further guidance.”
An additional $15 million is also being made available to RADA to provide support to registered farmers' groups and associations.
The funding being provided is towards support for production incentives to include seeds and other planting material; input material and technical assistance; drought mitigation and climate management support to include water and irrigation systems, among other activities.
“The MPs will appreciate that the allocation will allow the local representatives to be more active in providing the necessary support at the constituency and community level. We therefore look forward to the continued partnership with the parliamentarians to support the activities to strengthen capacities and promote responsible investment in agriculture and food systems,” he added.
