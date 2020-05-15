Supporting Employees with Transfer of Cash (SETCASH) grants to be paid next week

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The over 26,000 individuals set to benefit from the Government's Supporting Employees with Transfer of Cash (SETCASH) programme can expect their payments next week.

This was made know by Minister of Finance Dr Nigel Clarke on Twitter earlier today (May 15).

“The COVID-19 Allocation of Resources for Employees (CARE) team has taken note of the queries about the expected timing of SETCASH grant payments.

“We expect 26,000 SETCASH grant payments, for applicants laid off between March 10 and March 31, to be transferred to banks next week,” Dr Clarke tweeted.

Under the eligibility rules for the SETCASH grants, applicants qualify on the following basis:

- were employed prior to March 10, 2020 and statutory deductions were paid on their behalf;

- were laid off or terminated after March 10 and before June 30;

- Had taxable income less than or equal to $1.5 million per annum as verified by the RAIS Tax Administration System.

Individuals who apply and qualify will receive $9,000 every two weeks, paid monthly from the month of application through to June 2020.