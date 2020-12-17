Supreme Court claim filed challenging decision to allow quarrying in Dry Harbour Mountain

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Public Defender Arlene Harrison Henry has announced that a Constitutional claim was filed in the Supreme Court today, challenging the decision of the Government to have a permit issued which would allow quarrying in or of the Dry Harbour Mountain.

The named defendants in the claim are the Attorney General of Jamaica, The Natural Resources Conservation Authority (NRCA) and Bengal Development Limited.

Henry said the reliefs sought include orders, declarations, an injunction, and damages.

The claimants seek an order to quash the decision of the minister which overruled NRCA's refusal to grant Bengal a permit to do mining of and in the aforementioned area, and that the minister's decision is void and is of no effect and should be struck down, Henry said.

Amongst the declarations sought is one in which the court is being asked to find that the right to enjoy a healthy and productive environment, free from the threat of injury or damage from environmental abuse and degradation of the ecological heritage, acknowledged by section 13 (3) (1) and guaranteed by section 13 (2) of the Constitution, is likely to be breached, abrogated, or infringed should mining be allowed.

