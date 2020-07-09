Supreme Court orders Trump financial records released to NY prosecutors
WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — The US Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that President Donald Trump must hand over financial records to prosecutors in New York.
In a 7-2 ruling, the court said the president does not have absolute immunity from criminal investigation.
The nation's highest court also issued a ruling in a separate case concerning a request by Democratic-led congressional committees for Trump's tax returns and financial records.
In a 7-2 ruling and a partial victory for Trump, the court sent the congressional case back to a lower court for further consideration.
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, a Democrat, has asked for eight years of the president's financial records in connection with an alleged "hush money" payment made to porn actress and former Playboy model Stormy Daniels.
Trump's attorneys had claimed the president was immune from criminal investigation -- a claim rejected by the court.
"Two hundred years ago, a great jurist of our Court established that no citizen, not even the President, is categorically above the common duty to produce evidence when called upon in a criminal proceeding," the court said. "We reaffirm that principle today."
Vance called the ruling "a tremendous victory for our nation's system of justice and its founding principle that no one – not even a president – is above the law.
"Our investigation, which was delayed for almost a year by this lawsuit, will resume, guided as always by the grand jury’s solemn obligation to follow the law and the facts, wherever they may lead," Vance said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy