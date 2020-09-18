Supreme Court says detention of 5 men under SOE 'unlawful'
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The detention of the five men who had been jailed under the states of public emergency (SOEs) that were in force in six parishes prior to August 17 when the measures were lifted, was today declared “unlawful” by Supreme Court judge Justice Bertram Morrison.
The men, Nicholas Heat, Courtney Hall, Gavin Nobel, Courtney Thompson and Everton Douglas, who were all released from custody with the ending of the SOEs in August ahead of the September 3 general election, had been held under the measure — some for close to two years. They had challenged the state on the legality of their detention.
The matter was heard by Justice Morrison over several days in July, and a draft judgement reflecting the judge’s decision was issued earlier today.
A final order is to be made which will indicate whether the costs sought by the men in the matter will be granted.
More in tomorrow's paper.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy