Supreme Court says detention of 5 men under SOE 'unlawful'

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The detention of the five men who had been jailed under the states of public emergency (SOEs) that were in force in six parishes prior to August 17 when the measures were lifted, was today declared “unlawful” by Supreme Court judge Justice Bertram Morrison.

The men, Nicholas Heat, Courtney Hall, Gavin Nobel, Courtney Thompson and Everton Douglas, who were all released from custody with the ending of the SOEs in August ahead of the September 3 general election, had been held under the measure — some for close to two years. They had challenged the state on the legality of their detention.

The matter was heard by Justice Morrison over several days in July, and a draft judgement reflecting the judge’s decision was issued earlier today.

A final order is to be made which will indicate whether the costs sought by the men in the matter will be granted.

