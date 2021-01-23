Supreme Ventures, Edufocal partner to provide students access to online learning

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Robert Morgan, has hailed the partnership between the Supreme Ventures Foundation and EduFocal, which will provide 5000 students with free access to the EduFocal platform to continue their online learning.

Under the agreement, students will benefit from zero-rated access to EduFocal's online educational resources over the next three months.

Speaking at the launch of the partnership on Friday at Supreme Ventures Limited's (SLV) offices in Kingston, Morgan said that the support is highly appreciated and is a welcomed addition to Government's measures to ensure that learning is sustained during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

He is urging other entities to lend their support in order to ensure that children can continue their education.

Morgan also used the occasion to urge Jamaicans to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols, noting that any activity that causes the virus to continue to spread, will negatively impact the reopening of schools.

“The longer we take to open our schools, it is the bigger the psychosocial and socioeconomic impact will have on the society,” he pointed out.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Supreme Ventures, Heather Goldson, said the partnership is in response to the challenges being faced by students at this time. He said that the entity is pleased to provide additional tools for students to access learning.

Chief Executive Officer of EduFocal, Gordon Swaby, for his part, noted that the online learning and examination preparation platform, provides students with the tools and resources needed to excel.

It identifies gaps that they may have in various subjects, and helps them to overcome those challenges, he said.

“If a child is struggling in a particular subject area, we can pick that up on the platform and a resource person can help this child in the areas that they are having challenges,” he noted.

— JIS