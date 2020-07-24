Supreme Ventures launches hot new numbers game

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Supreme Ventures Group has announced the addition of a new game to its lottery products called Hot Pick.

The company said the game is the latest addition to the group's suite of popular number-based games and is expected to amp up excitement in the gaming market with a game that is “easier to win plus has the added entertainment element of random winnings right on the ticket”.

In a release, Chief Executive Office of Prime Sports Jamaica Limited, a subsidiary of the Supreme Ventures Group, Xesus Johnston said the new game is part of the group's move to continuously innovate through technology and the provision of new products.

According to Johnston, “we have done the research, listened to our retailers, customers and the general public in order to understand the varying needs of our gamers. Our existing and upcoming products and innovations are aligned with all our stakeholders. One of the main areas of interest we have seen is games with varying odds. Hot Pick gives gamers the chance to play with lower odds and random prizes that increase their chances of winning and ups the ante on their entertainment.”

With the Hot Pick game, for a minimum $10, gamers will choose a number from 1 to 15 for a chance to win a random prize of $100, $110 or $130 on their bet, the group explained.

It said for each wager, the prize will be revealed on their ticket and players have a greater chance of “catching” their selected numbers with the odds down to 1:15.

The game will have six draws per day (8:30am, 10:30am, 1:00pm, 3:00pm, 5:00pm and 8:25pm) and will be available every day except Christmas Day and Good Friday, the company said.