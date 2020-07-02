Supt Clunis' passing a great shock to us all — Anderson

KINGSTON, Jamaica —Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson says the passing of Superintendent Leon Clunis has been a great shock as the force has “regrettably lost an extraordinary police officer, colleague and friend”.

In a statement released today, the police commissioner said September would have marked Clunis' 29th year of service to the nation and the constabulary.

“During these years, he held distinguished command of several sections, to include the Anti-Corruption Branch and his last post at the Area 5 headquarters; sub-commanded other areas such as the Organised Crime Investigation Division, the Lottery Scam Task Force and the Bureau of Special Investigations; and is particularly remembered for his staunch adherence to and promotion of the professional standards of the force,” Anderson said.

He said Clunis' career was defined by bold leadership that yielded numerous operational successes, garnered him multiple deserved commendations, and inspired and empowered others to give of their best.

Clunis passed away suddenly on Tuesday, moments before he was to be discharged from Kingston Public Hospital.

He was recovering from injuries sustained in an early morning gun battle with criminals in the Horizon Park community ofn Spanish Town, St Catherine, on June 12. Two other policemen — Detective Corporal Dane Biggs and Constable Decardo Hylton — were shot dead and another injured in that exchange.

“Superintendent Clunis loved his job as a crime fighter. He understood the dangers and the sacrifices of policing, but never cowered from the responsibility of protecting law abiding citizens. The incident of June 12 that led to his eventual passing speaks volumes to this, and as an organisation and a country, we will remain immeasurably indebted to him,” the commissioner said in today's statement.

He added: “While we are jolted by this tragic turn of events and our hearts mourn with his loved ones, I use this moment to unequivocally declare the JCF's position on crime and criminality – we will not relent in our duty to keeping people safe and creating a safer Jamaica. We will honour Superintendent Clunis' memory by exemplifying the values by which he lived and served–with energy, passion, decisiveness, commitment, professionalism, courage and an unrelenting determination to get the job done, and done right.”

The police commissioner offered condolence and support to Clunis' wife and children; and said Clunis' contributions and heroism will long be remembered.