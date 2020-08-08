Supt Clunis will not be easily, if ever replaced — JCF

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Superintendent Leon Clunis has been described as one of the bravest members the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has seen in a long time; one who, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Clifford Blake will not be easily, if ever replaced.

Clunis, born May 10, 1968, passed away on June 30 this year, moments before he was scheduled to leave hospital where he had undergone surgery as result of bullet wounds sustained in an operation two weeks earlier.

He was among four policemen shot and injured while on operation in Horizon Park, St Catherine on Friday, June 12. Detective Corporal Dane Biggs and Constable Decardo Hylton died on the scene and were laid to rest last month. A fourth policeman injured in the attack has since been discharged from hospital.

At the service of thanksgiving for Supt Clunis this morning, DCP Blake said the circumstances surrounding his injury was testament to the kind of person and leader he was – one who without hesitation risked his life to rescue a fallen team member in furtherance of crime fighting objectives.

Blake said Clunis, who was operations officer for the St Catherine State of Public Emergency at the time of his passing, was known for volunteering for some of the toughest, most challenging assignments within the branches and divisions he has been stationed over the years.

Blake called him a man of great passion who was always punctual and intolerant of indiscipline.

“He was one of foremost candidates to be promoted to rank of SSP,” DCP Blake revealed.

Clunis enlisted in the JCF at the age of 22.

His wife Tricia, their three children, and his seven sisters and five brothers are among the members of his family struggling to come to terms with his passing.

The thanksgiving service was held at Church of the Open Bible on Washington Boulevard in Kingston, with the interment set for Meadowrest Memorial Gardens in St Catherine.