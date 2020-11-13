Suriname, Guyana register COVID deaths

PARAMARIBO, Suriname (CMC) — Suriname and Guyana reported deaths associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19), while several other Caricom countries registered new cases of the virus over the past 24 hours.

In Suriname, the death toll climbed to 114 after one person died on Thursday, becoming the third so far this month.

The authorities gave no details of the case, but said that the number of people in quarantine increased by 206 between Wednesday and Thursday evening. They said the increase is mainly attributed to people returning from the Netherlands.

Earlier this week, it was announced that “in the very short term” the airspace will be partially opened and the Outbreak Management Control Team gave a guarantee that it would always seek to protect public health and assured that it would “under no circumstances” be willing to relinquish the current favourable COVID-19 situation.

Seven new cases were added in the past 24 hours, bringing the active cases to 35 and the total positive cases to 5,261 with 5,126, who have been cured, including eight in the past 24 hours.

There are currently 12 people in hospitals and five in the intensive care unit. There are eighteen positives in isolation and a further 813 non-positives in quarantine.

In Guyana, the 138th death was registered on Thursday after a 61-year-old male from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) died while receiving care at a public health facility.

The Ministry of Health said that 44 new cases of COVID-19 were registered over the past 24 hours, pushing the total to 4, 6662. It said that 11 people remain in the COVID-19 ICU, while 895 represents the number of persons in Isolation having tested positive for COVID-19.

Belize is reporting that 76 people out of a sample of 258 tested, were positive for the virus, giving a positivity rate of 29.5 per cent.

The Office of the Director of Health Services said that most of the new cases were in Corozal, Orange Walk, Belize City, Stann Creek and Toledo.

“We have 28 recoveries to report so that 43.7 per cent of our cases remain active. We need to continue to remind ourselves that the numbers in some areas are going up, so that the essential prevention measures such as practicing physical distancing; wearing a mask properly and avoiding large / social gatherings is of paramount importance in cutting back on the number of cases.

“While we acknowledge that COVID-19 is here to stay, we do want to minimize the morbidity and mortality associated with it and avoid overwhelming our health system,” the Office of the Director of Health Services added.

Belize has so far recorded 4, 596 positive cases of the virus with 2,108 being active. The authorities said 75 have died.

In Trinidad and Tobago, 26 people contracted COVID-9 during the past 48 hours the Ministry of Health reported in its latest daily update.

It said no new deaths were reported and that the death toll remains at 111. The number of active cases is now 502. There are 30 patients in hospital, 147 are in quarantine at state facilities and 417 are in home self-isolation.

In all, since March an estimated 5,930 people have tested positive for the virus, of whom 5,317 have recovered.

St Lucia continues to record increased cases of the virus with the Ministry of Health and Wellness saying that eight new cases were reported on Thursday, pushing the country's overall total to 156.

It said that the new cases range from ages 14 to 59 years mainly from the north and south of the island and that “these individuals were seen at a community health facility, where they were assessed and tested for COVID-19.

“They were all placed in quarantine by the health practitioners while awaiting the return of their test results. Epidemiological links have been established for six of these cases”.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness said that these new cases now bring the total number of active cases currently in country to 108, adding that there is one COVID-19 case in critical care and all other active cases remain stable.

“It is imperative that each and every one of us play our part to keep ourselves and our most vulnerable safe, particularly the elderly and people living with chronic conditions. We remind each citizen, if you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, you should not be gathering with other people, whether for work, to undertake business or for recreational activities.

“It is important to instead seek medical attention promptly. While experiencing respiratory symptoms is particularly not the time to be at bars, the gym, restaurants, church or any other place where people gather together,” the Ministry of Health and Wellness said, reminding citizens that gathering of people is one of the behaviours which increases the risk of exposure to and becoming infected with the virus.