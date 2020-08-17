Suriname, Haiti to benefit from UAE donation

WASHINGTON, United States (CMC) — Suriname and Haiti are the only Caribbean Community (Caricom) countries that will benefit from a donation of 36,855 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) for medical personnel across Latin America and the Caribbean.

The donation by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was made to the Organization of American States (OAS) and will be distributed to Bolivia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Panama, and Suriname.

“The pandemic poses extraordinary challenges for OAS member states. The UAE's donation of protective equipment for hospitals in our region is an important demonstration of its humanitarian commitment and friendship with Latin America and the Caribbean,” said Secretary General Luis Almagro.

He said that the OAS has a strategic role in facilitating cooperation from other regions of the world with OAS member states in dealing with the virus blamed for 774,000 deaths and 21.6 million infections worldwide.

The UAE has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening international cooperation for the provision of PPE to protect medical professionals around the world in the fight against COVID-19.

“The UAE has also provided support to countries in Latin America through its missions in the region. In addition, it has delivered critical protection equipment to Caribbean countries, with Barbados as a distribution hub, and through the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency,” the OAS said in a statement.