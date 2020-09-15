Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago record more COVID-19 deaths

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago recorded new deaths from the coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, while other regional countries were reporting additional positive cases of the virus that has killed hundreds of Caribbean nationals to date.

Suriname recorded two deaths, pushing the tally to 95, while there were 29 new cases of the virus, with the most, 13, coming from the capital, Paramaribo.

Suriname now has 571 active cases out of a total of 4,611 positive cases of the virus.

“In the past 24 hours, 85 people were declared cured, making the total 3,935… nine are in intensive care units. Furthermore there are 489 positives in isolation and 40 non positive sin quarantine,” the authorities in the Dutch-speaking Caribbean Community country said.

Trinidad and Tobago's death toll increased by one to 55 with the Ministry of Health saying that the victim is an elderly male with underlying medical conditions.

It said that the number of positive cases in the twin island republic is now 3,141, with 2,299 active cases. The ministry said 50 people had tested positive for the virus over the last 24 hours.