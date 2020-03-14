Suriname closes international airport

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Johan Pengel International Airport in Suriname will be closed for a week starting today Saturday, March 14, Caribbean Airlines (CAL) said in a statement.

At 6:30 pm on Friday, March 13, all airlines operating into Suriname were advised by notice... that the Johan Adolf Pengel International Airport, also known as Paramaribo-Zanderij International Airport Suriname will initially be closed from Saturday, March 14 – Saturday March 21, 2020, the CAL statement said.

CAL said that during the period of the airport closure, its flights will be impacted and affected customers are being contacted.

According to CAL, the Government agencies in the South American country have indicated that after midnight tonight any flight given approval to operate into Suriname will do so under the following conditions:

· Flight arrivals will accommodate Surinamese residents only

· Flight departures will facilitate non-Surinamese nationals only.

Passengers expected to travel during these dates are advised to contact Caribbean Airlines reservation offices for rebooking on the next available service -- (Trinidad & Tobago) 868-625-7200 · (Toll Free North America) 1-800-920-4225 · (Toll Free Caribbean) 1-800-744-2225 · (Jamaica) 1-888-359-2475.

To minimise inconvenience to customers holding confirmed tickets for travel to/from Suriname from March 14 -21, CAL said it is allowing people whose travel plans are impacted to rebook without change fees, subject to specified conditions.