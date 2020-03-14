Suriname closes international airport
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Johan Pengel International Airport in Suriname will be closed for a week starting today Saturday, March 14, Caribbean Airlines (CAL) said in a statement.
At 6:30 pm on Friday, March 13, all airlines operating into Suriname were advised by notice... that the Johan Adolf Pengel International Airport, also known as Paramaribo-Zanderij International Airport Suriname will initially be closed from Saturday, March 14 – Saturday March 21, 2020, the CAL statement said.
CAL said that during the period of the airport closure, its flights will be impacted and affected customers are being contacted.
According to CAL, the Government agencies in the South American country have indicated that after midnight tonight any flight given approval to operate into Suriname will do so under the following conditions:
· Flight arrivals will accommodate Surinamese residents only
· Flight departures will facilitate non-Surinamese nationals only.
Passengers expected to travel during these dates are advised to contact Caribbean Airlines reservation offices for rebooking on the next available service -- (Trinidad & Tobago) 868-625-7200 · (Toll Free North America) 1-800-920-4225 · (Toll Free Caribbean) 1-800-744-2225 · (Jamaica) 1-888-359-2475.
To minimise inconvenience to customers holding confirmed tickets for travel to/from Suriname from March 14 -21, CAL said it is allowing people whose travel plans are impacted to rebook without change fees, subject to specified conditions.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy