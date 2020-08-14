Haiti, Suriname record more COVID related deaths

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Haiti and Suriname recorded new deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), which has so far infected over 20 million and killed over 760,000 people worldwide.

The Ministry of Public Health in the French-speaking Caribbean Community (Caricom) country said that five new deaths were recorded in the West, Center Departments and in Nippes over the last 24 hours, bringing the total deaths to 192.

It said that 38 new cases of the virus were also recorded, with the total number of infected people reaching 7,781.

The Ministry of Public Health said there were 2, 466 active cases while 20,567 cases are being investigated since the first case was detected on March 19.

Meanwhile, Suriname recorded its 40th death from the virus as well as 108 positive cases over the past 24 hours, according to health authorities in the Dutch-speaking Caricom country.

They said the capital, Paramaribo dominated with 46 positive cases. According to the authorities, Suriname now has 2,761 cases including 891 active cases.

“There are 120 people in hospitals, 12 in intensive care units, 759 (positive) in isolation and 575 (not positive) in quarantine. In the past 24 hours, 41 civilians have been declared cured of the coronavirus. The total therefore climbed to 1,830,” the authorities said in a statement.

The Suriname Communications Service announced on Thursday afternoon that the presidential couple Chandrika and Melissa Santokhi-Seenacherry as well as Foreign Affairs Minister Albert Ramdin have tested negative following the scare as a result of their two day-visit to Guyana.

“During the two-day visit to Guyana, the trio had come into close contact with a Guyanese minister who has become infected with COVID-19,” the statement said.