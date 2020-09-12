Suriname records 52 new cases of COVID-19

BELMOPAN, Belize (CMC)— Suriname recorded 52 new cases of the COVID-19 virus in the last 24 hours pushing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 4, 529 of which 689 are active cases.

The authorities said that the majority of the cases came from the Para District and that between Thursday and Friday evening, 250 people were tested: 52 were positive and 198 negative.

The death toll remains at 93. There are 89 persons with COVID-19 in the various hospitals, eight patients are in the intensive care unit, 610 civilians are in isolation and 56 in quarantine, the authorities added.

Suriname has also implanted its weekend lockdown until Monday morning. Last weekend, 625 people were arrested in Paramaribo and the regions east and west for violating the lockdown.

In Guyana, 13 new cases have pushed the overall total to 1, 763. There are 52 recorded deaths.

The Ministry of Health said that its data failed to include a person who died from COVID-19 in early August.

“Our list did not include a COVID-related death reported early August. We have therefore adjusted our master sheet and it now reflects the total of 49 up to the end of September 10. With the three deaths we reported on September 10, the number of COVID-19 deaths is now 52,” the ministry said in its latest statement.

It said that there are 13 persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit while there are a total of 554 active cases in isolation: 46 in institutional isolation and 508 in home isolation.

So far, a total of 1,144 persons have recovered and there are 92 persons on institutional quarantine; the number of persons tested so far is 10,592.