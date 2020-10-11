Suriname records another COVID-19 death
PARAMARIBO, Suriname (CMC)— President Chandrikapersad “Chan” Santokhi is expected to announce new measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic following reports of another death here late Saturday – the first in a week.
With the third COVID-19 death this month, 107 people in Suriname have now died of the virus.
According to health officials, swabs were taken from 130 people in the past 24 hours; 113 tested negative, the other seventeen were positive.
As a result, Suriname now has 98 active cases out of a total of 5,035.
On the other hand, fourteen people have been declared cured in the past 24 hours. A total of 4,830 people have now recovered from COVID-19. There are currently 41 people in hospitals, four in intensive care units, 54 positives in isolation and 424 non-positives in quarantine.
The president will make his announcement as the previous rules and measures ran from September 28 to October 11.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy