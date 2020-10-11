Suriname records another COVID-19 death

PARAMARIBO, Suriname (CMC)— President Chandrikapersad “Chan” Santokhi is expected to announce new measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic following reports of another death here late Saturday – the first in a week.

With the third COVID-19 death this month, 107 people in Suriname have now died of the virus.

According to health officials, swabs were taken from 130 people in the past 24 hours; 113 tested negative, the other seventeen were positive.

As a result, Suriname now has 98 active cases out of a total of 5,035.

On the other hand, fourteen people have been declared cured in the past 24 hours. A total of 4,830 people have now recovered from COVID-19. There are currently 41 people in hospitals, four in intensive care units, 54 positives in isolation and 424 non-positives in quarantine.

The president will make his announcement as the previous rules and measures ran from September 28 to October 11.