Suriname records more COVID-19 deaths

PARAMARIBO, Suriname (CMC) — Suriname and the Bahamas have each recorded seven deaths over the past 24 hours as other Caribbean Community (Caricom) countries were reporting positive cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Suriname's Health Minister Amar Ramadhin told reporters that the mortuary of the Wanica Regional Hospital, which has 10 spots, has already reached its maximum, adding “the influx of COVID bodies is greater than the funeral”.

Ramadhin said the situation facing the Dutch-speaking Caricom country is “at a very crucial stage” after the country in the last 24 hours, recorded 139 new cases, bringing the total to 3,216, 966 of which are active. The death toll is now 54.

The authorities said that the “sharp rise” is due to more people being tested for the virus, but Ramadhin is critical of people who continue to flout the regulations and measures put in place to curb the spread of the virus.

He said parties are being organised, bars and clubs are open, restaurants offer indoor dining and that gyms are open, labelling them as “spreading events".

“These are the moments where COVID-19 can let off steam. It is very urgent,” Ramadhin said, not ruling out the implementation of stricter measures if “this worrying" trend continues.

“But if this continues, we will have to go to lockdown,” he warned, adding that President Chandrikapersad Santokhi is also “very concerned” and “we are now looking very intensively at how we can smooth the number of cases, at least the curve, as soon as possible".

“We hope that the number cases quickly stabilise so that we have room to accommodate others,” he said, with the authorities noting that there are 126 people in hospital. In the past 24 hours, 63 people have been cured, bringing the total to 2,196.

Meanwhile, the Surinamese Football Association (SVB) has confirmed that two members of the national team have tested positive for the virus.

SVB chairman, John Krishnadath said that the infections did not occur during the training sessions since all members have been tested before the selection resumed.

“And then all the results were negative. So they got infected afterwards,” he said, adding that the two players are asymptomatic.

The Bahamas is reporting 95 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1, 424.

The authorities said that there have been 821 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Providence, 463 in Grand Bahama, 45 in Bimini and 44 in Abaco with other cases reported in other islands.

The Ministry of Health has also confirmed that a 69-year-old woman of New Providence passed away on Tuesday and that “investigations are being conducted into the details of this unfortunate death”

The death toll now stands at 20.