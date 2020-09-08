Suriname records more COVID deaths as cases climb in the Caribbean

PARAMARIBO, Suriname (CMC) — One day after Suriname recorded nine coronavirus related deaths, another six people have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, officials have confirmed.

The officials said the death toll is now 91, with 20 being recorded in the past seven days. That makes the month of September the second deadliest, following the 45 deaths that were recorded in August.

Health authorities said that 14 people tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 4,360, with 725 active cases.

They said 50 people were declared COVID-free in the past 24 hours, raising the total of those healed to 3,544. There are 108 people in hospitals and eight in intensive care units. Up to Monday evening, there were 635 positives in isolation and 93 in quarantine (not positive).

In Belize, a man in his 70s became the latest casualty of the disease, bringing the total to 16. The authorities there said that 46 people tested positive for the virus over the past 24 hours. There are now 1, 307 positive cases with 13 recovered.

The authorities said that one male, in his 30s, is intubated at hospital.

The coronavirus cases in Guyana continue to climb with the Public Health Ministry revealing that there were 92 new cases and one more death. However, the new cases were part of the backlog of samples that were sent to the Trinidad-based Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) last week.

The ministry said it is important to note that the total figures in the dashboard do not represent results from the most recent testing as of Monday, but over a longer period of time.

The country currently has 535 active COVID-19 cases with 488 of those cases in home isolation.

There has been a total of 962 recoveries.

In the Bahamas, the Ministry of Health confirmed 39 new cases, bringing the total number to 2,585. New Providence leads, with 1, 667 of those; followed by Grand Bahamas with 584; and Abacco with 86.

The ministry also confirmed that an 81-year-old man of New Providence died as a result of the virus and that the death toll now stands at 59.

In Trinidad and Tobago, two more deaths overnight have brought the total to 37, with the health ministry saying that those who died had pre-medical conditions.

It said that the number of people who have tested positive is 2,277 with 1,506 active cases. The authorities said that the 23 new cases reported were from samples taken between August 28 and September 6.