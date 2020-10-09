Suriname surpasses 5,000 positive COVID cases

PARAMARIBO, Suriname (CMC) — Suriname has recorded more than 5,000 positive cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) since the outbreak of the virus early this year.

Twenty-five new cases recorded over the last 24 hours pushed the total to 5,004, of which 104 are active.

“In the past 24 hours, 13 people were cured of the contagious lung virus and a total of 4,794 civilians have recovered. The death rate has remained unchanged since October 3, at 106. Currently, there are 26 people in hospitals, three in intensive care units, 61 in isolation and 174 in quarantine,” health authorities said in a statement.