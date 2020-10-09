Suriname surpasses 5,000 positive COVID cases
PARAMARIBO, Suriname (CMC) — Suriname has recorded more than 5,000 positive cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) since the outbreak of the virus early this year.
Twenty-five new cases recorded over the last 24 hours pushed the total to 5,004, of which 104 are active.
“In the past 24 hours, 13 people were cured of the contagious lung virus and a total of 4,794 civilians have recovered. The death rate has remained unchanged since October 3, at 106. Currently, there are 26 people in hospitals, three in intensive care units, 61 in isolation and 174 in quarantine,” health authorities said in a statement.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy