Suriname to introduce rapid tests next month

PARAMARIBO, Suriname (CMC) — President Chandrikapersad Santokhi says Suriname will introduce rapid tests for the coronavirus (COVID-19) by November, indicating that the current integrated approach towards curbing the spread of the virus is bearing some measure of success.

“We see that the downward trend in infections continues. The occupancy rate in hospitals and intensive care continues to fall. However, we continue to monitor,” Santokhi said in a national broadcast on Sunday, in which he announced new measures to deal with the impact of the virus that has killed 107 people here since March.

The latest figures released here on Sunday night show that 16 more people tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 5,051 with 99 cases being active.

There are 41 people in hospitals, 424 others in quarantine, with five people in intensive care units and 52 in isolation. Fifteen people have been declared cured in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 4,845.

Santokhi said that due to the downward trend, there will soon be a transition to a system where citizens have more freedom of choice.

“We continue to adjust to what extent it is possible and responsible to lighten the measures, or whether it is necessary to tighten up the measures. We always seek a balance between the importance of protecting public health on the one hand and the socio-economic importance on the other, preventing poverty in society,” he said.

The government said that over the next two weeks, there will be in addition to the general measures of covering mouths and noses as well as social distancing, a ban on nightlife from 9:00 pm to 5:00 am (local time), including house parties, and no more than 10 people are to gather in any group.

In addition, the authorities said there should be no more than 50 people at funerals and religious gatherings and contact sports are not allowed.

Brothels, bars, night clubs, dance halls, discotheques and the like remain closed, while restaurants and other commercial eateries open for takeout or delivery only provided they have open-air terraces

The borders are open only for direct passenger traffic from the Netherlands — passenger traffic is only allowed for returnees — essential personnel or in connection with emergencies of a personal nature.

Meanwhile, President Santokhi has apologised on behalf of several government ministers who did not comply with the corona measures during a recent event.

Photos have surfaced on social media of an informal meeting during the recent visit of a government delegation to Nickerie which showed that only a few people had mouth and nose coverings on. Those in attendance included Santokhi, the vice president, as well as ministers of defense, public works, economy, interior affairs and several assembly members.

“We know it is difficult. We at the government have also experienced moments in the past period where things have not gone quite as desired with regard to the COVID-19 protocols. We therefore offer our sincere apologies and promise better. Being aware of our function and role, I, the VP and the entire Council of Ministers will set the right example,” President Santokhi said.

“Knowing how difficult it is to get used to the new normal, the government will take steps in its immediate vicinity to ensure that the COVID-19 protocols issued by the Ministry of Health are enforced at all times,” he said, further emphasising that citizens should continue to pay attention to each other and remind each other “the acronym MOHANA: mouth/nose covering, washing hands or sanitising and five feet away”.