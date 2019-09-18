Surinamese nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A Surinamese man has been charged with breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act following the seizure of 25 pounds of cocaine at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston yesterday.
He is 29-year-old Wlodi Roche Marius Decker, mechanic of Sophieednant Street and Verlengde Weide Straat in both in Suriname.
Decker reportedly arrived on a flight from Trinidad and Tobago about 7:30 am and whilst waiting to transit to Bahamas, his luggage was searched and the cocaine found.
His court date has not yet been ascertained.
