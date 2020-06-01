Susan Bogle's death an 'immense tragedy' — Chang

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, says the death of Susan Bogle “is a tragedy of immense proportion”.

Bogle, a disabled woman, was killed during a joint police/military operation at her home in the August Town community in St Andrew last week.

Chang, who visited the community on Sunday, said “there is too much violence in Jamaica” and noted that the Government is deeply concerned about the resurgence of violence in August Town.

The minister condemned the tendency to settle differences with violence and said that his ministry will be taking a new strategic approach to social intervention in communities.

He added that even though Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson has been making adjustments to improve the efficiency of the police, “it is a matter of refocusing social intervention in a very specific way, as we gain the confidence of the community, disrupt the activities of gangs and criminals who are on a road of disruption, mayhem and killing.”

Chang said his ministry will be engaging residents in the communities to assist in reversing the trend of violence, prevent fear and ensure safety and security of residents.

The security minister also urged anyone with information about Bogle's death to contact the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).