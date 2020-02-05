Suspect charged for murder of abducted 8-y-o boy

ST ANDREW, Jamaica – Detectives from the Major Investigation Division (MID) have charged 40-year-old Ochest Rose, otherwise called 'Phillip', of Seaview Gardens, Kingston 11 for the murder of eight-year-old Galen Buchanan of Spanish Town Road in Kingston 11.

Galen went missing on Tuesday, January 21 and his body was found about 3:15 pm on Thursday, January 23 in the Kingston harbour by residents of Royal Palm, Bournemouth Gardens, with its hands bound.

Rose who was found in Trelawny was taken into custody on Saturday, January 25 and was subsequently charged for murder on Tuesday, February 4.

He is scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Tuesday, February 11.