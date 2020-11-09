Suspect charged in robbery at plaza in Manchester

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Christiana police have arrested and charged 36-year-old Kevin Powell, otherwise called 'Dog', a farmer of Lyn's Avenue, Christiana in Manchester in connection with a robbery in Larimar's Plaza in the parish.

He is charged with store-room breaking, larceny and receiving stolen property.

Police reports are that about 4:00 am on Saturday, October 24, the complainant went to his business place where he discovered that the locks were forcibly removed and several items were stolen.

The police officers investigating the matter conducted an operation at Powell's house and reportedly found several of the stolen items. The accused was taken arrested and subsequently charged.

He will appear before the Manchester Parish Court on Friday, November 13.