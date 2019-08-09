UPDATE: Suspect charged with killing 2 men at J'can restaurant in Virginia
VIRGINIA, United States (AP) — Authorities have charged a suspect with first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of two men at a Virginia restaurant.
Newport News police said Friday that 37-year-old Darrell Keith Chaney Jr is charged with two counts of murder, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, use of a firearm while committing a felony, and discharging a firearm inside a building.
Chaney is accused of shooting 55-year-old Akhi Ar-Rad Abdul Haqq Murad and 62-year-old Barrington Anthony Brown on Thursday afternoon at Dunn's River Jamaican and Caribbean Restaurant.
Chaney was taken into custody within minutes of the shooting about a block away from the restaurant.
Police have not disclosed a possible motive for the killings.
It was not immediately clear whether Chaney has been assigned an attorney.
