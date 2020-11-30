Suspect charged with murder of Portland farmer

PORTLAND, Jamaica — The police have arrested and charged a man with murder in relation to the death of Portland farmer Wayne Wilson.

The accused is 34-year-old Junior Authors otherwise called "Ants Man" or "Qua Qua". He is also farmer of Windsor Forest in the parish.

Wilson's lifeless body was found on his farm in the area with multiple chop wounds on Friday.

It is understood that both men had a dispute over the picking of some fruit on the farm.

The police said Authors was arrested in the Manchioneal area whilst trying to leave the parish on Sunday.

He reportedly gave a confession statement to the police and will appear before the Portland Parish Court shortly.

Everard Owen