UPDATE: Suspect held in Spanish Town double murder

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The police have nabbed a suspect in yesterday's murder of a two men on Oxford Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

According to the lawmen, about 12:40 pm, gunmen opened fire on 35-year-old Kemar Hall, otherwise called 'Gala', of Waterloo district in Spanish Town and 38-year-old Gladstone Stephenson, otherwise called 'Tyrone', of 2 North, Greater Portmore.

It is further reported that during the attack, a policeman who was close by challenged the attackers and was also fired on before they fled the scene.

Hall and Stephenson were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The police said a man believed to be one of the gunmen turned up at the hospital with gunshot wound after the incident and was taken into custody.

Investigation continues.